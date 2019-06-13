Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi issues production orders for Hamza, Salman

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has issued production orders for opposition leader in PA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique for the assembly session starting on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has issued production orders for opposition leader in PA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique for the assembly session starting on Thursday.

According to details, Hamza Shehbaz was in the custody of National Accountability Bureau, Lahore for investigation whereas MPA Khawaja Salaman Rafique was confined in Camp Jail,Lahore.

The speaker issued production orders under Rules of Procedure of Punjab Assembly for the budget session.

In order to relevant authorities, the speaker said Hamza Shehbaz and Khawaja Salman Rafique should be produced in the Assembly chambers for Thursday session scheduled to start at 3:00 pm.