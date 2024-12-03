Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan visits Sundas Foundation

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Tuesday visited the Sundas Foundation, where he toured its various departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Tuesday visited the Sundas Foundation, where he toured its various departments.

During his visit, he met with patients under treatment, distributed gifts among them, and spent time with their families.

The PA speaker encouraged the children and boosted their morale.

Sundas Foundation directors - Suhail Warraich and Khalid Abbas Dar - gave the speaker a warm welcome and provided a detailed briefing on the Foundation’s services, particularly its mission to provide free treatment to children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia. A commemorative shield was also presented to the speaker in recognition of his visit.

While commending Sundas Foundation’s efforts, the PA speaker said that the services of Sundas Foundation were a significant step towards social welfare, and the dedication of the entire team in combating thalassemia and hemophilia was truly commendable, adding that Sundas Foundation’s work for society was unparalleled and served as a beacon of hope for underprivileged and deserving patients. "We will provide full support to further the Foundation’s mission.

This month, we will also strive to pass legislation mandating pre-marital testing for thalassemia prevention, so we can curb the spread of this disease like many other countries. Sundas Foundation is performing unforgettable services for thalassemia patients, and I pay tribute to their efforts for this noble cause,” he added.

He further assured his full cooperation in strengthening and expanding the Foundation’s initiatives.

Additionally, the PA speaker announced that all members of the Provincial Assembly would donate one month’s salary to Sundas Foundation.

During the visit, Chief Operating Officer Abdul Sattar, Director of Finance Ali Rauf, Fund-raising Manager Faisal Hameed, and Media Manager Imran Mehar were also present. They briefed the speaker on the Foundation’s ongoing projects and future aspirations while highlighting the Foundation's unparalleled commitment, which supported over 7,000 patients annually and ensured that no child was deprived of treatment.

This visit marked a significant step in strengthening Sundas Foundation’s mission and fostering collective efforts for the welfare of patients.