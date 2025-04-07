Open Menu

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Condoles Death Of MPA Ch Arshad Javed Warriach

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 11:24 PM

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch Arshad Javed Warriach

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of MPA Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warriach

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of MPA Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warriach.

In his condolence message the Speaker said that political and social services of late MPA would always be remembered.

He offered condolence to the bereaved family members of Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warriach.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan prayed to the Allah Almighty to grant highest abode to the deceased in Jannah.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Speaker also attended funeral prayer of the late MPA.

Recent Stories

ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

10 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Regi ..

UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

25 minutes ago
 President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, to ..

President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..

25 minutes ago
 False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in C ..

False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot

41 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot

Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot

42 seconds ago
 Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad ..

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch ..

44 seconds ago
DC chairs meeting regarding encroachment

DC chairs meeting regarding encroachment

45 seconds ago
 IG ICT submits report in disappearance case of two ..

IG ICT submits report in disappearance case of two brothers

47 seconds ago
 SSWMB plans a waste to energy initiative to produc ..

SSWMB plans a waste to energy initiative to produce Biogas in Bhains Colony

7 minutes ago
 E& UAE redefines 5G with 6 GHz, 600 MHz testing

E& UAE redefines 5G with 6 GHz, 600 MHz testing

2 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of AIM Co ..

Hamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of AIM Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch major spectrum auction to boost ..

Pakistan to launch major spectrum auction to boost telecom infrastructure & broa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan