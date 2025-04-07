Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch Arshad Javed Warriach

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of MPA Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warriach

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of MPA Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warriach.

In his condolence message the Speaker said that political and social services of late MPA would always be remembered.

He offered condolence to the bereaved family members of Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warriach.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan prayed to the Allah Almighty to grant highest abode to the deceased in Jannah.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Speaker also attended funeral prayer of the late MPA.