- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch Arshad Javed Warriac ..
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Condoles Death Of MPA Ch Arshad Javed Warriach
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 11:24 PM
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of MPA Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warriach
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of MPA Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warriach.
In his condolence message the Speaker said that political and social services of late MPA would always be remembered.
He offered condolence to the bereaved family members of Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warriach.
Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan prayed to the Allah Almighty to grant highest abode to the deceased in Jannah.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Speaker also attended funeral prayer of the late MPA.
Recent Stories
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..
False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot
Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch ..
DC chairs meeting regarding encroachment
IG ICT submits report in disappearance case of two brothers
SSWMB plans a waste to energy initiative to produce Biogas in Bhains Colony
E& UAE redefines 5G with 6 GHz, 600 MHz testing
Hamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of AIM Congress 2025
Pakistan to launch major spectrum auction to boost telecom infrastructure & broa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot41 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot42 seconds ago
-
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch Arshad Javed Warriac ..44 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding encroachment45 seconds ago
-
IG ICT submits report in disappearance case of two brothers47 seconds ago
-
SSWMB plans a waste to energy initiative to produce Biogas in Bhains Colony7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch major spectrum auction to boost telecom infrastructure & broadband services: Shaz ..7 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi calls Sindh CM to resolve Karachi rail blockade32 seconds ago
-
Riffat Mukhtar takes charge as new DG FIA34 seconds ago
-
Second phase of Hajj training for pilgrims to begin nationwide from Tuesday37 seconds ago
-
Construction project of Shah Abad Kothe Road completes39 seconds ago
-
BISP takes major steps to address outreach challenges in Balochistan; NA told7 minutes ago