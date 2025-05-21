Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan calls for equal rights for minorities

The Punjab Inclusive Governance Summit 2025 was held at the historic building of the Punjab Assembly under the auspices of the Youth Development Foundation (YDF), here on Wednesday

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan attended the Summit as chief guest which aimed to promote transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance while ensuring effective participation of minority communities in decision-making processes.

The event saw active participation from government officials, civil society representatives, minority leaders, and youth advocates for social change. The program began with welcome remarks by Urooj Jahangir, Project Manager of the M-CAP Project, while Bishop Nadeem Kamran of the Church of Pakistan, Lahore, offered prayers.

Special Secretary for Local Government Asiya Gul, Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ali Bahadur Qazi, and Chief Instructor MPDD Dr. Shoaib Akbar and others were also present.

During the summit, progress was shared on the NED-funded project “Strengthening Civic Participation and Governance in Minority Communities,” which has trained over 300 minority representatives from 46 union councils across Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Sargodha.

The project has established 80 Union Council Forums and 4 District Governance Forums to address local issues.

In his address, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah greatly appreciated the services and contributions of minorities in the creation and development of Pakistan. He reiterated that minorities have played a pivotal role in the nation’s growth, especially in sectors like education. He stressed the importance of protecting minority rights, stating that the white section of Pakistan’s national flag represents minorities, and without it, both the flag and the nation are incomplete.

The speaker added that a prosperous and successful state is impossible without treating minorities equally, citing the unity of the nation during the 1965 war as a prime example. He further urged that the principles of unity and equality must be upheld once again for the country to advance. “Better treatment of minorities is now a fundamental condition for our national development and survival," he added.