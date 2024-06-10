Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed five different bills and three resolutions, including one condemning the May 9 incidents, by a majority vote amid protests from the opposition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed five different bills and three resolutions, including one condemning the May 9 incidents, by a majority vote amid protests from the opposition.

The assembly session began with only a five-minute delay under the chairmanship of Acting Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar. However, the opposition members started protesting at the beginning and surrounded the speaker's dais, raising slogans.

At this, the acting speaker adjourned the session for ten minutes and summoned the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs to the House.

When the session resumed, opposition member Ahsan Ali Qureshi pointed out a lack of quorum, and the opposition members left the house.

Acting Speaker Zaheer Channar ordered a count of the members, leading to a break to ensure quorum completion. Upon confirmation of quorum, the approval process for various bills commenced.

However, at this stage, the opposition resumed their protest and again surrounded the speaker's dais. Security was called to stand by the speaker.

The house passed several bills, including amendments to the Punjab Civil Servants Bill 2024, the Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority Punjab Bill 2024, the Health Care Commission Punjab Bill 2024, and the Essential Commodities price Control Punjab Bill 2024, all by majority vote.

Despite continuous noise from the opposition, Acting Speaker Zaheer Channar completed the bill approvals, after which the Panel of Chairpersons Saeed Akbar Nawani took over the speaker's chair.

Later, government member Iftikhar Ahmed Chhachar presented a resolution regarding the performance of the institutions, which was passed by majority vote.

Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party also presented a resolution condemning the May 9, 2023, incidents, calling it a tragic, sad, and dark chapter in Pakistan's history, aimed at inciting the public against security institutions and harming the economy. The resolution demanded severe action against those responsible for destroying military installations and spreading negative propaganda. The house also passed the resolution by majority vote.

Subsequently, the house further approved a resolution presented by MPA Ahmed Ahsan Iqbal to ban plastic bags due to health and pollution concerns.

After completing the agenda, the Punjab Assembly session was adjourned until 3 PM June 13.