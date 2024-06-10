Punjab Assembly Passes 5 Bills, 3 Resolutions
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 11:54 PM
The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed five different bills and three resolutions, including one condemning the May 9 incidents, by a majority vote amid protests from the opposition
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed five different bills and three resolutions, including one condemning the May 9 incidents, by a majority vote amid protests from the opposition.
The assembly session began with only a five-minute delay under the chairmanship of Acting Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar. However, the opposition members started protesting at the beginning and surrounded the speaker's dais, raising slogans.
At this, the acting speaker adjourned the session for ten minutes and summoned the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs to the House.
When the session resumed, opposition member Ahsan Ali Qureshi pointed out a lack of quorum, and the opposition members left the house.
Acting Speaker Zaheer Channar ordered a count of the members, leading to a break to ensure quorum completion. Upon confirmation of quorum, the approval process for various bills commenced.
However, at this stage, the opposition resumed their protest and again surrounded the speaker's dais. Security was called to stand by the speaker.
The house passed several bills, including amendments to the Punjab Civil Servants Bill 2024, the Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority Punjab Bill 2024, the Health Care Commission Punjab Bill 2024, and the Essential Commodities price Control Punjab Bill 2024, all by majority vote.
Despite continuous noise from the opposition, Acting Speaker Zaheer Channar completed the bill approvals, after which the Panel of Chairpersons Saeed Akbar Nawani took over the speaker's chair.
Later, government member Iftikhar Ahmed Chhachar presented a resolution regarding the performance of the institutions, which was passed by majority vote.
Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party also presented a resolution condemning the May 9, 2023, incidents, calling it a tragic, sad, and dark chapter in Pakistan's history, aimed at inciting the public against security institutions and harming the economy. The resolution demanded severe action against those responsible for destroying military installations and spreading negative propaganda. The house also passed the resolution by majority vote.
Subsequently, the house further approved a resolution presented by MPA Ahmed Ahsan Iqbal to ban plastic bags due to health and pollution concerns.
After completing the agenda, the Punjab Assembly session was adjourned until 3 PM June 13.
Recent Stories
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident
Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui2 minutes ago
-
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri of Balochistan Aw ..2 minutes ago
-
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani33 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar34 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP36 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister36 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident36 minutes ago
-
Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman36 minutes ago
-
PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector34 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif36 minutes ago
-
Police shoot, injure 6 suspects in 5 separate encounters42 minutes ago
-
3-month course of Basic Sindhi learning inaugurated42 minutes ago