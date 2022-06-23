Punjab assembly passes budget 2022-23 worth Rs 3.236 trillion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed the annual budget worth 3.236 trillion rupees for the fiscal year 2022-23 and the Finance Bill during the budget session.

The session started two hours 51 minutes behind its scheduled time at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal Lahore and Panel of Chairman Khalil Tahir Sandhu chaired the session.

The session started sans opposition and it was summoned by Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman after a deadlock between the treasury and the opposition had stalled presentation of the budget 2022-23 at the assembly chambers.

The budget and the bill were approved by the House which ensured a lump sum 30 percent raise in the salaries of government servants and five percent increase in pensions.

The minimum salary for the labourer has been fixed at 25000 rupees while the Chief Minister's laptop scheme has been restored from July 1.

Provincial Finance Minister Sardar Awais Khan Leghari tabled the Demands of Grants total worth Rs 2.71 trillion in the House.

The Punjab Assembly budget session approved a total of 40 Demands of Grants of Rs 2,711,672,326,000.

The House approved the budget allocation of Rs 149,018,978,000 for law and order and the police department.

Rs 81,506,252,000 have been allocated for the education sector, Rs 183,640,000,000 for Health department and Rs 20,044,200,000 for agriculture sector.

The assembly has also approved the demand of grant of Rs 312,000,000,000 for pensions and Rs 42,639,600,000 for subsidies.

The house approved 365 billion rupees for the on-going development schemes while 234 billion rupees have been earmarked for new schemes.

Stamp duty has been been increased from one percent to two percent while the tax on luxury houses has also been increased.

Winding up the budget discussion Finance Minsiter Sardar Awais Leghari said the government will make amends for the injustice meted out to the 14000 school education department employees who were recruited during the previous regime of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government. He said the government will give subsidy to the low income persons in the electricity bills.

The Minister said the government will provide soft loans to farmers who own 5 acres and 12 acres agriculture land, adding that loans will also be offered to those who don't have any land and till other's agriculture land.

Leghari said that transport and communication systems will be further strengthened under the PML-N led coalition.