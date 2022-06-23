UrduPoint.com

Punjab Assembly Passes Budget 2022-23 Worth Rs 3.236 Trillion

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Punjab assembly passes budget 2022-23 worth Rs 3.236 trillion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed the annual budget worth 3.236 trillion rupees for the fiscal year 2022-23 and the Finance Bill during the budget session.

The session started two hours 51 minutes behind its scheduled time at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal Lahore and Panel of Chairman Khalil Tahir Sandhu chaired the session.

The session started sans opposition and it was summoned by Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman after a deadlock between the treasury and the opposition had stalled presentation of the budget 2022-23 at the assembly chambers.

The budget and the bill were approved by the House which ensured a lump sum 30 percent raise in the salaries of government servants and five percent increase in pensions.

The minimum salary for the labourer has been fixed at 25000 rupees while the Chief Minister's laptop scheme has been restored from July 1.

Provincial Finance Minister Sardar Awais Khan Leghari tabled the Demands of Grants total worth Rs 2.71 trillion in the House.

The Punjab Assembly budget session approved a total of 40 Demands of Grants of Rs 2,711,672,326,000.

The House approved the budget allocation of Rs 149,018,978,000 for law and order and the police department.

Rs 81,506,252,000 have been allocated for the education sector, Rs 183,640,000,000 for Health department and Rs 20,044,200,000 for agriculture sector.

The assembly has also approved the demand of grant of Rs 312,000,000,000 for pensions and Rs 42,639,600,000 for subsidies.

The house approved 365 billion rupees for the on-going development schemes while 234 billion rupees have been earmarked for new schemes.

Stamp duty has been been increased from one percent to two percent while the tax on luxury houses has also been increased.

Winding up the budget discussion Finance Minsiter Sardar Awais Leghari said the government will make amends for the injustice meted out to the 14000 school education department employees who were recruited during the previous regime of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government. He said the government will give subsidy to the low income persons in the electricity bills.

The Minister said the government will provide soft loans to farmers who own 5 acres and 12 acres agriculture land, adding that loans will also be offered to those who don't have any land and till other's agriculture land.

Leghari said that transport and communication systems will be further strengthened under the PML-N led coalition.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Police Governor Electricity Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Budget Agriculture July Muslim From Government Billion Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death ..

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death

36 minutes ago
 UN requests $15 mln for 'immediate needs' in quake ..

UN requests $15 mln for 'immediate needs' in quake-hit Afghanistan; Pakistan con ..

36 minutes ago
 Fresh turmoil for Bulgaria as govt loses confidenc ..

Fresh turmoil for Bulgaria as govt loses confidence vote

36 minutes ago
 Dr. Asim, Nadeem Chan expresses condolence over de ..

Dr. Asim, Nadeem Chan expresses condolence over death of Zardari's mother

1 hour ago
 Govt tried best to give maximum relief to masses: ..

Govt tried best to give maximum relief to masses: Miftah Ismail

1 hour ago
 Troubled Canada pipeline no longer profitable: bud ..

Troubled Canada pipeline no longer profitable: budget watchdog

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.