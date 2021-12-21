UrduPoint.com

Punjab Assembly Passes NCBA&E Lahore Amendment Bill 2021

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 11:03 PM

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed National College of Business Administration and Economic (NCBA&E) Lahore amendment Bill 2021 by majority votes during its current session

The bill was presented during the current session of Punjab Assembly (PA) which started two hours and 40 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi in the chair.

Addressing the session, Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Laghari said that it was needed to make deliberations on water distribution issue with all stakeholders as the Punjab only utilized its own water resources, designated for the province.

He said that there was only single phase of greater Thal canal but the Punjab had no structure to utilize the water designated for the province from greater Thal canal, adding that the Federal government had to set up phase-II of greater Thal canal but the Punjab government was also working on construction of phase 11 by utilising its own resources.

The minister said that Punjab was the only province which was working for maximum utilisation of its water resources, adding that Sindh government used to start raising objections, whenever the work on irrigation system was started for better utilization. The Punjab was only utilizing its own water resources, he maintained.

He said that water distribution issue was not technical but a political as the Sindh government should understand that Punjab could utilize its water, adding that the water issue should be resolved with consultation instead of passing resolutions against each others.

During the session, the matter pertaining to the residences of government officers was also taken up while the government had assured the House that the matter would be put up for further deliberations.

Earlier, five bills including Punjab Public Representative Laws Amendment Bill 2021 were presented in the House, which were referred to the committees concerned with a direction to submit a report within two months.

The PA also passed a resolution, presented by PML-Q MPA Khadija Umer in favor of 'Tablighi Jamaat', whereas the members also criticized Saudi government's decision to ban 'Tablighi Jamaat' and said that Saudi Arab's government should reconsider its decision as 'Tablighi Jamaat' was not a terrorist organization.

The Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly also gave a ruling to ensure the presence of ministersconcerned for responding to the queries of members during sessions' proceedings.

Later, on completion of agenda, the session was adjourned till December 21 (Wednesday) at 1:00 pm.

