Punjab Assembly Passes Number Of Bills

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 10:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a number of bills including Punjab Public Defender Service Bill 2023, Punjab food Authority Amendment Bill 2023 etc.

The session started with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH).

Assembly proceedings started two hours forty nine minutes behind its scheduled time of 2:00 pm with Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan in the chair.

The University of Attock Bill 2023 was referred to standing committee on Higher Education.

The Punjab Food Authority Amendment Bill 2023, Punjab Alternate Dispute Resolution Amendment Bill 2023 and Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Societies Dissolution Amendment Bill 2023 were also passed.

The Public Sector Universities Amendment Bill 2022 was passed after reconsideration.

Questions relating to Schools education department were also held.

PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood while speaking on the floor of the house termed today's assembly proceeding as unconstitutional upon which Speaker asked Muhammad Basharat Raja to respond.

Muhammad Basharat Raja said as far as matter of CM's vote of confidence was concerned it was sub judice and when time would come PTI would prove its strength.

Rana Mashood also criticized poor performance of PTI's government in Punjab.

Earlier, Fateha was offered for late Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari.

On completion of today's agenda Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi adjourned the session till tomorrow 2:00 pm.

