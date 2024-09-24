Punjab Assembly passes resolution condemning Afghan Consul General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) In a unanimous resolution, the Punjab Assembly on Monday condemned the Afghan Consul General and his staff for showing disrespect to Pakistan's national anthem during a recent event in Peshawar.

The Assembly called on the Federal government to communicate the Pakistani people's sentiments to the Afghan government and issue a formal protest.

Monday's session, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, began with a delay of nearly two hours. A new panel of chairpersons, including Samiullah Khan, Ali Haider Gilani, and others, was appointed to oversee the session.

The Assembly also amended its procedural rules, making it mandatory to recite the national anthem after the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif, following the National Assembly’s protocol. This historic change marked the first time the anthem was formally recited in the Assembly’s proceedings.

The Speaker, announcing amendments in rules, ruled standing committees now have the authority to independently review public petitions. "Members can raise public interest issues at the end of sessions without prior notice, and budget expenditures must be presented every three months. Additionally, police will need the Speaker’s approval before arresting any member of the Assembly", he added.

The ruling further allowed members to speak in regional languages alongside urdu and English, the extension of the annual budget debate from four to five days, and increased autonomy for standing committees to address petitions.

During the session’s question hour, Parliamentary Secretary Malik Waheed reported that 99.34% of sugarcane payments, totaling Rs 497 billion, had been made to farmers, with Rs 3 billion still pending. However, opposition leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar raised concerns for not purchasing wheat by the government worth Rs 789 billion, warning of a potential wheat crisis later in the year. He urged the government to reassess its position and questioned the accuracy of the parliamentary secretary’s data on wheat stocks.

Several privilege motions were introduced, including one by Amjad Ali Javed regarding the auction of government land and another by Zameer Hassan Bhatti against the DPO of Hafizabad. Both motions were referred to the relevant committees for further investigation.

Additionally, the Assembly received reports, including the two-year monitoring report on the NFC Award implementation, the Punjab General Provident Investment Fund’s annual reports, and the 2023 report from the Punjab Ombudsman.

Provincial Minister Shafi Hussain initiated a discussion on inflation, attributing rising prices to high oil costs and population growth, which are disrupting supply and demand. He proposed the creation of an enforcement authority to regulate middlemen driving up prices.

Meanwhile, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan suspended all auctions for district government shops and demanded an explanation from the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs regarding the Assembly’s lack of response to certain issues.

Addressing issues in the Katcha region, the Speaker questioned whether development projects or a cadet college would resolve the area's criminal activity. He urged the Assembly to collaborate on a long-term solution for the region’s bandit problem. Additionally, the Speaker raised concerns about the Gymkhana Club's land lease, where elite members were paying only Rs 417 per month for prime property. He suggested reconsidering such arrangements.

In his address, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman praised the new rule amendments, emphasizing their potential to improve Assembly operations. He criticized the previous government, specifically referring to "Prisoner No. 804," accusing it of fraudulent 2018-elections and a 400% increase in inflation. He also criticized former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for corruption.

Rehman praised Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, stating that Pakistan's progress over the past 70 years would be insignificant without Sharif’s nine years in power.

Regarding law enforcement, the Punjab government plans to fully operationalize Safe City cameras in all districts by 2025. The police have also launched 26 operations in Katcha to combat criminal gangs, rescuing 581 individuals from honey traps set by bandits, he added.

In closing, the Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Afghan Consul General for his actions during a ceremony in Peshawar, calling on the federal government to issue a strong protest to Afghanistan.