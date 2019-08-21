UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution Unanimously Against Revoking Of IHK Special Status

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:05 PM

Punjab Assembly passes resolution unanimously against revoking of IHK special status

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution unanimously, condemning India for revoking special status of held Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution unanimously, condemning India for revoking special status of held Kashmir.

The resolution was presented by Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja in the house session which started some 25 minutes behind its scheduled time of 10:30 am with deputy speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

The resolution not only condemned the Indian decision of revoking special status of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) but also rejected India's move to repeal article 370 and 35 (A).

The resolution said that international community must take action on the deterioated situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmir, the resolution added.

PML-N MPA Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari said that Pakistan would support Kashmiris, no matter what the situation Pakistan was facing.

MPA Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said, "I pay tribute to the Kashmiri brethren who are struggling for freedom despite are facing atrocities and brutalities at the hand of Indian army." He said the voice of Kashmiri people could not be suppressed.

He said that India had exposed due to its brutalities on Kashmiris, adding that in past, no prime minister dared to talk on Kashmir issue in front of US President but Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who raised the Kashmir issue.

Other members of the house also spoke on the Kashmir issue.

The session was adjourned for indefinite period.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Army Punjab Law Minister Moral Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

UAE moving towards new electoral process that stre ..

1 hour ago

Zulfiqar triumphs in 2nd Jinnah Golf Tour Champion ..

2 minutes ago

AJK PM for more vibrant role of Pakistani, Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago

Members of Sudanese Sovereign Council Hold First M ..

2 minutes ago

German Delegation Head Says Western Media Distort ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister inaugurates new exam center ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.