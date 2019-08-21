Punjab Assembly passes resolution unanimously against revoking of IHK special status

(@imziishan)

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution unanimously, condemning India for revoking special status of held Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution unanimously, condemning India for revoking special status of held Kashmir.

The resolution was presented by Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja in the house session which started some 25 minutes behind its scheduled time of 10:30 am with deputy speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

The resolution not only condemned the Indian decision of revoking special status of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) but also rejected India's move to repeal article 370 and 35 (A).

The resolution said that international community must take action on the deterioated situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmir, the resolution added.

PML-N MPA Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari said that Pakistan would support Kashmiris, no matter what the situation Pakistan was facing.

MPA Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said, "I pay tribute to the Kashmiri brethren who are struggling for freedom despite are facing atrocities and brutalities at the hand of Indian army." He said the voice of Kashmiri people could not be suppressed.

He said that India had exposed due to its brutalities on Kashmiris, adding that in past, no prime minister dared to talk on Kashmir issue in front of US President but Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who raised the Kashmir issue.

Other members of the house also spoke on the Kashmir issue.

The session was adjourned for indefinite period.