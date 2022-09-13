Punjab Assembly passes six bills

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Assembly on Monday passed six bills including Punjab Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Bill 2020 and Punjab board of Revenue Amendment Bill 2021.

The session started with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the Naat-e- Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH) with Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan in the chair.

The assembly proceedings started two hours sixteen minutes behind its scheduled time of 3:00 pm.

Questions and answers relating to Revenue, Colonies (Board of Revenue) and Disaster Management departments were held.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker while giving ruling on questions and answers said that the Punjab government should evolve such a mechanism which made the ministers bound to give answers of questions.

The Speaker said that duration of answers for questions should be fixed maximum for three months.

Adjournment motions of Rana Shahbaz and Hassan Murtaza were sent to Higher education Committee.

Later, the session was put off till tomorrow 2:00 pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Evacuee Property and Displaced Persons Laws (Repeal) (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Punjab Seed Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Factories (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Forest (Amendment)? Bill 2022 were among the passed bills.