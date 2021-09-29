Punjab Assembly passes three bills

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed University of South Asia Lahore Amendment Bill 2021, Institute of Management and Applied Sciences Khanewal Bill 2021 and Aspire University Lahore Bill 2021 by majority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed University of South Asia Lahore Amendment Bill 2021, Institute of Management and Applied Sciences Khanewal Bill 2021 and Aspire University Lahore Bill 2021 by majority.

The bills were passed during the current session of the Punjab Assembly which started one hour and 54 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

During the session, PML-N MPA Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan said that fake cases and investigation against the assembly members should be stopped, adding that a British court had declared Shehbaz Sharif and Salman Shahbaz as innocent in its decision pertaining to a money laundering case.

The court made decision on the basis of 21 months long investigation and scrutiny of evidences.

Responding to MPA Rana Mashood's query, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that it was a matter of concern that PML-N leaders accepted the decisions of foreign courts but rejected the decisions of their own courts. He said that all PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif should come to the country and face their own courts of law.

Meanwhile, replying to a motion on escalating trend in crimes against women, he said that police arrested the accused of rickshaw incident within 24 hours while in other similar incidents, the Punjab police took timely action and arrested the accused.

"The Counter Terrorism Department in particular has carried out successful operations against terrorists in recent times," he added.

Raja Basharat said that other provinces were also praising the performance of Punjab police.

He said the Punjab government led by Sardar Buzdar had improved the police investigation process by allocating an increased separate budget for investigation. "After a long time, 500 new vehicles have been provided to police stations, due to which, the situation in police stations has improved", he maintained.

The House also unanimously passed a resolution, presented by MPA Sajid Bhatti to pay tribute to the services and sacrifices of Late Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Gillani in the freedom movement.

During the session, Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource responded to the questions about human resource department.

On the completion of agenda, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee adjourned the session tillWednesday (September 29) at 2:00 pm.