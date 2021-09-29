UrduPoint.com

Punjab Assembly Passes Three Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:18 AM

Punjab Assembly passes three bills

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed University of South Asia Lahore Amendment Bill 2021, Institute of Management and Applied Sciences Khanewal Bill 2021 and Aspire University Lahore Bill 2021 by majority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed University of South Asia Lahore Amendment Bill 2021, Institute of Management and Applied Sciences Khanewal Bill 2021 and Aspire University Lahore Bill 2021 by majority.

The bills were passed during the current session of the Punjab Assembly which started one hour and 54 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

During the session, PML-N MPA Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan said that fake cases and investigation against the assembly members should be stopped, adding that a British court had declared Shehbaz Sharif and Salman Shahbaz as innocent in its decision pertaining to a money laundering case.

The court made decision on the basis of 21 months long investigation and scrutiny of evidences.

Responding to MPA Rana Mashood's query, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that it was a matter of concern that PML-N leaders accepted the decisions of foreign courts but rejected the decisions of their own courts. He said that all PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif should come to the country and face their own courts of law.

Meanwhile, replying to a motion on escalating trend in crimes against women, he said that police arrested the accused of rickshaw incident within 24 hours while in other similar incidents, the Punjab police took timely action and arrested the accused.

"The Counter Terrorism Department in particular has carried out successful operations against terrorists in recent times," he added.

Raja Basharat said that other provinces were also praising the performance of Punjab police.

He said the Punjab government led by Sardar Buzdar had improved the police investigation process by allocating an increased separate budget for investigation. "After a long time, 500 new vehicles have been provided to police stations, due to which, the situation in police stations has improved", he maintained.

The House also unanimously passed a resolution, presented by MPA Sajid Bhatti to pay tribute to the services and sacrifices of Late Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Gillani in the freedom movement.

During the session, Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource responded to the questions about human resource department.

On the completion of agenda, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee adjourned the session tillWednesday (September 29) at 2:00 pm.

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Police Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Law Minister Vehicles Khanewal Money September Women All Asia Court Punjab Assembly Labour Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

1 hour ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed peace ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully

1 minute ago
 Violators of corona related SOPs fined

Violators of corona related SOPs fined

1 minute ago
 Economy on higher growth path, requires expansion ..

Economy on higher growth path, requires expansion of domestic production for sus ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.