Punjab Assembly Passes Three Bills, Two Resolutions

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:28 PM

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed Rashid Latif Khan University Bill, Punjab Community Safety Procedure, Health & Sports Club Bill and University of Lahore Amendment Bill during its session

The House unanimously passed a resolution pertaining to an increase in the allowance of assembly members as per current inflation ratio during its current session which started two hours and 42 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi in the chair.

During the session, Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Chaudhry Ansar Majeed responded to the questions related to his department.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Rahela Khadim Hussain tabled a resolution for an increase in the allowance of assembly members as per the current inflation ratio, besides increasing other allowances as well, which was unanimously passed by the House. Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi directed the Finance Department for implementation on the resolution.

However, another resolution about Rawalpindi Gymkhana Club was presented during the session to refrain commissioner Rawalpindi from closure of this Club, which was also unanimously passed by the House.

While responding in this regard, Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said that the government wanted to continue the operations of Rawalpindi Gymkhana Club instead of closing it, on which the Speaker Punjab Assembly directed to convene a meeting of special committee in this regard.

On point of order, MPA Tahir Khalil Sandhu said that the assembly members were denied permanent membership of Chenab Club Faisalabad as fake membership letters were sent to the MPAs on which the Speaker Punjab Assembly suggested the members table a resolution in this regard and asked the government to take steps to resolve the issue.

Responding to a comment of opposition member Hassan Murtaza, regarding inflation, Law Minister Raja Basharat said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had announced a package of Rs 150 billion for the welfare of people, and added that the government was sincerely committed to address the challenge of current trend of inflation.

Earlier, during the session, the Punjab Assembly passed Rashid Latif Khan University Bill presented by MPA Momina Waheed, Punjab Community Safety Procedure, Health and Sports Club Bill presented by MPA Khadija Umer, University of Lahore Amendment Bill presented by Mian Muhammad Shafee.

The National College of business Administration and Economics Amendment Bill 2021 was also presented in the House by MPA Ahsaanul Haq, while Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi referred the bill to the committee concerned and directed to submit a report within two months.

On completion of agenda, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi adjourned the session till indefinite period.

