Punjab Assembly Passes Two Bills On Private Members Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed two bills including The Punjab Holy Quran Printing and Recording (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021 on the Private Members Day during PA session here on Tuesday.

The bills were earlier handed to the Special Committee No. 9 of the Punjab Assembly by the chair which were passed unanimously.

Earlier, PA session started one hour 40 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 pm with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair. The day pertained to the questions and answers from the Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department which were answered by the Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan.

The House witnessed exchange of heated arguments between treasury MPA Sardar Shahab-ud-Din and the opposition bencher Khalil Tahir Sindhu. The debate started when Sardar Shahab-ud-Din alleged of no development work by the PML-N government between 2008 and 2018. The PML-N MPA Khalil Tahir contested the claims and added that PML- N government of Shehbaz Sharif ushered in an era of development in the province.

Speaker Chaudhry Perviaz Elahi, on completion of day's agenda, adjourned the session till June 23 (Wednesday) tomorrow at 2 p.m.

