Punjab Assembly Pays Tributes To Pak Army

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:21 PM

Punjab Assembly pays tributes to Pak Army

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution unanimously to pay tribute to Pak Army for being included into the list of 10 most powerful armies in the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution unanimously to pay tribute to Pak Army for being included into the list of 10 most powerful armies in the world.

The resolution was passed during the current session of Punjab Assembly which started two hours and 10 minutes behind its scheduled time with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee in the chair.

During the session, another resolution to condemn the torture and brutalities of Indian government against farmers was presented which was also unanimously passed by the house.

Earlier, the treasury and opposition members discussed the statement of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid about coronavirus vaccine.

Addressing during the session, MPA Saeed Akbar Norani said that Dr Yasmin Rashid should brief about anti rabies vaccines as dog bite incidents significantly increased.

Responding to a question of MPA Rana Iqbal about implementation on a resolution passed by the house about wheat price, Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said the Finance department had forwarded a summary in this regard and soon the cabinet would make a decision.

Later, on completion of agenda, the Panel of Chairman adjourned the session till indefinite period.

