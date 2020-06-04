Punjab Assembly Press Gallery elections held

Journalist Group backed candidates Ayaz Shuja and Shahzad Malik were elected as President and Secretary of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :-Journalist Group backed candidates Ayaz Shuja and Shahzad Malik were elected as President and Secretary of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee.

Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee elections for the session 2020-21 were held at the Punjab Assembly cafeteria here on Thursday. Senior journalist Hamid Riaz Dogar served as the Election commissioner and ensured fair elections.

Ayaz Shuja bagged 40 votes against 14 of Syed Farzand Ali for the slot of President while Shahzad Malik secured 30 votes against 23 by Adnan Sheikh.

Outgoing President Mian Aslam and Secretary Faizan Bangash have wished the incumbent office bearers of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee best of luck.

President Lahore press Club (LPC) Arshad Ansari has congratulated newly-elected Preisdent Ayaz Shuja and Secretary Shahzad Malik and expressed the hope that both the journalist would continue to servejournalists in a better way and play their role in the better coverage ofproceedings of the parliament.