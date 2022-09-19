Punjab Assembly ruckus: Court confirms interim bail of Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Monday confirmed the interim bail of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar in Punjab Assembly ruckus case.

The court directed the special assistant to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for availing the relief.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal heard the bail applications of the special assistant and ten Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPAs.

Besides special assistant, MPAs- Rana Mashhood, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Malik Ghulam Habib Awan, Owais Leghari and others appeared during the proceedings and got their attendance marked.

At this stage, the court observed that an assembly official had given statement that Attaullah Tarar allegedly tortured him.

To which, Tarar submitted that he did not commit any torture, requesting the court for summoning the assembly officials.

Tarar's counsel submitted that his client was not involved in any torture and it could be viewed from the CCTV footage as well. He submitted that his client was nominated on political grounds. He pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail granted to his client.

The PML-N leaders also requested the court for recording their statements in the court. MPA Rana Mashhood requested for recording of his statement in the courtroom instead of police station, adding that investigation officer did not appear in the court for a day.

Subsequently, the court confirmed the interim bail of Attaullah Tarar and extended the interim bail of other PML-N MPAs till September 20.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus duringan assembly session held on April 16.