UrduPoint.com

Punjab Assembly Ruckus: Court Confirms Interim Bail Of 10 MPAs

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Punjab Assembly ruckus: court confirms interim bail of 10 MPAs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday confirmed interim bail of ten Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs in Punjab Assembly ruckus case.

The court directed the MPAs for submitting surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal heard the bail applications, wherein Rana Mashhood, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Owais Leghari and other MPAs appeared and got their attendance marked.

At the start of the proceedings, the police submitted a complete investigation report to the extent of the MPAs, in compliance with the court orders.

The counsel for MPAs argued that his clients did not have any link with ruckus and they were nominated on political grounds in the case.

He pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail already granted to his clients.However, the prosecution submitted that the MPAs had been accused of ruckus in the assembly and their arrest was required to complete the investigations.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, confirmed interim bail of the MPAs and ordered them for submitting surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus and torturing Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and other members during an assembly session held on April 16.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Pakistan Unidentified People Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz April Muslim Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

1 hour ago
 Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

4 hours ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.