Punjab Assembly Ruckus: Court Extends Interim Bail Of 12 MPAs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 02:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of 12 MPAs till May 25 in Punjab assembly ruckus case.

The court sought a report from police till the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal heard the bail application of the MPAs belonging to Pakistan Muslim league-Quaid and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Ummar Yasir, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mahandir Singh, Waris Aziz, Khayal Ahmad, Shujaat Nawaz, Malik Nadeem Abbas and others had approached the court for the relief of bail.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus and torturing Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and other members during an assembly session held on April 16.

