UrduPoint.com

Punjab Assembly Ruckus: Court Grants Interim Bail To Attaullah Tarar Till 14th

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Punjab Assembly ruckus: court grants interim bail to Attaullah Tarar till 14th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Friday granted interim bail to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar till September 14 in the Punjab Assembly ruckus case.

The court directed the special assistant to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for availing the relief of the interim bail.

The court also sought a report from the police in the matter , on the next date of hearing, besides asking the special assistant to join investigations.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal conducted the proceedings on bail application wherein Attaullah Tarar also appeared.

The petitioner's counsel Farhad Ali Shah argued before the court that his client was not involved in any ruckus but he was implicated in the matter on political basis.

He submitted that all allegations leveled against his client were baseless. He pleaded with the court for grant of benefit bail to his client.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, granted interim bail to the special assistant till September 14 and directed him to join the investigations besides seeking a report from the police.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the PakistanPenal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus and torturing then Deputy Speaker DostMuhammad Mazari and other members during the assembly session held on April 16.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Prime Minister Unidentified People Police April September All From Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

19 minutes ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

51 minutes ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

59 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.