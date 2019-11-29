Punjab Assembly session adjourned for indefinite period: Muhammad Basharat Raja

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja said on Friday that mistreatment of any honourable member of the assembly was regrettable

He said this during the Punjab Assembly session while expressing views on a matter of mistreatment of PML-N workers outside the court.

The session started two hours and six minutes behind its scheduled time with Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

The minister said when in past such incident happened, at that time, during a meeting with DIG Operations it was decided that MPAs could go inside the court by showing their card. He said actually the workers also go inside the courtroom beyond its capacity.

He said the matter will be resolved after discussing it with the police officials.

Earlier, MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique raising an objection said that today, once again PML-N MPAs were mistreated by the police upon which the Deputy Speaker directed the Punjab Law Minister to take action in this regard.

MPA Chaudhry Zaheerud Din said that if 100 persons would be taken in the court room against the capacity of 30 persons then administration would have to come into action.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that matter should be resolved.

During the question and answer session, PML-N members walked out from the house as a protest on lack of cooperation by the government on a matter of mistreatment of police which happened today during the apperance of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique before the court.

PML-N MPA Yasin Sohal while walking out of the house pointed out the quorum. Later the session was adjourned by the Deputy Speaker on the lack of quorum till indefinite period.