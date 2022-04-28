UrduPoint.com

Punjab Assembly Session Adjourned Till May 16

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Punjab Assembly session adjourned till May 16

The Punjab Assembly (PA) session with a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari on the agenda was adjourned till May 16 at 11:30am (Monday) without tabling of the resolution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Assembly (PA) session with a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari on the agenda was adjourned till May 16 at 11:30am (Monday) without tabling of the resolution.

The no-confidence motion was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and PML-Q MPAs. The session had been adjourned by Speaker Chaudhry Pervaz Elahi in exercise of the powers vested in him under rule 25(b) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, 1997.

