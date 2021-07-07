UrduPoint.com
Punjab Assembly Session Convened On July 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:19 PM

Punjab Assembly session convened on July 9

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly on July 9 (Friday) at 2 p.m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly on July 9 (Friday) at 2 p.m.

According to the gazette notification by the PA secretariat on Wednesday, it will be the 34th session of the 17th Assembly.

The session is expected to be chaired by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

