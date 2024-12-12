Open Menu

Punjab Assembly Session On Dec 16

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Assembly session has been summoned for December 16.

Acting Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar summoned the 19th session of the Punjab Assembly at 2pm on Monday, December 16, 2024.

A formal notification of the session has also been issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

