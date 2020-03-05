UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Assembly Session On Mar 9

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:55 PM

Punjab Assembly session on Mar 9

Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly on March 9 (Monday) at 3:00 pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly on March 9 (Monday) at 3:00 pm.

According to the gazette notification issued by the assembly secretariat here on Thursday, it would be 19th session of the 17th Punjab Assembly during which multiple ordinances will be taken up forlegislation.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari is expected to chair the session.

Related Topics

Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Punjab March Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

ERA to hold races without spectators

28 minutes ago

ICC Move to Allow Afghan War Crimes Probes Marks V ..

2 minutes ago

11 killed, 34 injured in building collapse inciden ..

2 minutes ago

President appreciates Khamenei's reaction on New D ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister commends Citizen Portal team on 1.5 ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi declares results of Masters ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.