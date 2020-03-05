Punjab Assembly session on Mar 9

Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly on March 9 (Monday) at 3:00 pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly on March 9 (Monday) at 3:00 pm.

According to the gazette notification issued by the assembly secretariat here on Thursday, it would be 19th session of the 17th Punjab Assembly during which multiple ordinances will be taken up forlegislation.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari is expected to chair the session.