LAHORE, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned Punjab Assembly session on May 8 (Friday) at 2 p.m.

The decision to convene PA session was taken during the video-link meeting of the special All-Parties Parliamentary Committee of the Punjab Assembly with the Speaker PA in the chair.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Deputy Speaker PA Dost Mohammad Mazari, MPAs Sardar Awais Leghari, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Samiullah Khan, Ahmed Ali Aulakh, Sajid Ahmed Khan Bhatti, Muhammad Muawiya, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Nazir Chohan and secretary PA Muhammad Khan Bhatti attended the video-link meeting.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the session has been summoned in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and all parties will observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as discussed during the meeting.

It was decided during the meeting that all political parties will ensure coronavirus tests of their MPAs while the test of the Punjab Assembly staffers were also decided to be held as a precaution against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said all political parties should adopt precautionary measures as per the guidelines of the WHO and the SOPs of the meeting.