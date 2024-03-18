Open Menu

Punjab Assembly Session Summoned Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2024 | 11:45 AM

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

The latest reports say that the provincial government will present a budget for the remaining three months of the fiscal year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2024) The Punjab Assembly is convening today to discuss and approve the budget for the next three months of the fiscal year.

The government has outlined its agenda for the session, emphasizing important debates and decisions.

Scheduled to begin at 2 pm, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman will present the budget for the period from April 1st to June 30th.

Alongside future budget plans, attention will be given to approving expenditures for the preceding eight-month period.

Meanwhile, leaders from the SIC, supported by the PTI, have stated their opposition to the budget presentation in the provincial assembly.

Last week, the provincial government postponed budget approval, leading to an adjournment of the session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Budget Provincial Assembly April June From Government Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

2 days ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

2 days ago
 NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

2 days ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

2 days ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan