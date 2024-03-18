Punjab Assembly Session Summoned Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2024 | 11:45 AM
The latest reports say that the provincial government will present a budget for the remaining three months of the fiscal year.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2024) The Punjab Assembly is convening today to discuss and approve the budget for the next three months of the fiscal year.
The government has outlined its agenda for the session, emphasizing important debates and decisions.
Scheduled to begin at 2 pm, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman will present the budget for the period from April 1st to June 30th.
Alongside future budget plans, attention will be given to approving expenditures for the preceding eight-month period.
Meanwhile, leaders from the SIC, supported by the PTI, have stated their opposition to the budget presentation in the provincial assembly.
Last week, the provincial government postponed budget approval, leading to an adjournment of the session.
