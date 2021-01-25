Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Assembly will be in session to take up official business pertaining to the Irrigation Department and for laying two ordinances to be held at the assembly chambers on January 25 (tomorrow) at 2 p.

m.

The 28th session of the 17th Assembly will be chaired by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The session has been convened by the Governor Punjab.

Various calling attention notices will also be answered duringthe session.