Punjab Assembly sitting rescheduled to January 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan has rescheduled the date of sitting of the Punjab Assembly and the house will meet in the 42nd session on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday) at 1pm in the assembly chambers instead of December 26, 2022 (Monday).

According to the notification by the assembly secretariat issued here on Saturday, the speaker has issued orders under the powers vested in him under Rule 25(b) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997.

The decision has, most likely, been made after the Lahore Court (LHC) fixed January 10 as the date of hearing in the case challenging decision of governor Punjab denotifying Chief Minister Punjab.

The honorable LHC full Bench had restored Chief Minister Punjab to office by suspending the governor's orders and fixed January 10 as next date of hearing in the case. The honorable court had sought affidavit from the Chief Minister Punjab that he would not dissolve Punjab Assembly during the period.

The Secretary PA Inayat Ullah Lak has forwarded the notification for publication in the Gazette of the Punjab (Extraordinary). Speaker PA Muhammad Sibtain Khan is likely to chair the session.