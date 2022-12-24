UrduPoint.com

Punjab Assembly Sitting Rescheduled To January 11

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Punjab Assembly sitting rescheduled to January 11

The Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan has rescheduled the date of sitting of the Punjab Assembly and the house will meet in the 42nd session on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday) at 1pm in the assembly chambers instead of December 26, 2022 (Monday).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan has rescheduled the date of sitting of the Punjab Assembly and the house will meet in the 42nd session on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday) at 1pm in the assembly chambers instead of December 26, 2022 (Monday).

According to the notification by the assembly secretariat issued here on Saturday, the speaker has issued orders under the powers vested in him under Rule 25(b) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997.

The decision has, most likely, been made after the Lahore Court (LHC) fixed January 10 as the date of hearing in the case challenging decision of governor Punjab denotifying Chief Minister Punjab.

The honorable LHC full Bench had restored Chief Minister Punjab to office by suspending the governor's orders and fixed January 10 as next date of hearing in the case. The honorable court had sought affidavit from the Chief Minister Punjab that he would not dissolve Punjab Assembly during the period.

The Secretary PA Inayat Ullah Lak has forwarded the notification for publication in the Gazette of the Punjab (Extraordinary). Speaker PA Muhammad Sibtain Khan is likely to chair the session.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Lahore Governor Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Provincial Assembly January December From Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

England winger Yarde joins Bayonne

England winger Yarde joins Bayonne

35 seconds ago
 DC distributes financial assistance cheques among ..

DC distributes financial assistance cheques among 50 Christians

36 seconds ago
 Beijing Gives Green Light to Open Border With Hong ..

Beijing Gives Green Light to Open Border With Hong Kong - Chief Executive John L ..

38 seconds ago
 President writes to PM, CJP to alleviate grievance ..

President writes to PM, CJP to alleviate grievances of Murad Saeed

40 seconds ago
 KP Governor extends felicitation to Christian comm ..

KP Governor extends felicitation to Christian community on Christmas

8 minutes ago
 Factory worker killed

Factory worker killed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.