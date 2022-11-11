Punjab Assembly sitting rescheduled to Nov 14

Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan has rescheduled the date of sitting of the Punjab Assembly, and the house will meet in the 42nd session now on Monday, Nov 14, at 9 a.m. in the assembly chambers, instead of Nov 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan has rescheduled the date of sitting of the Punjab Assembly, and the house will meet in the 42nd session now on Monday, Nov 14, at 9 a.m. in the assembly chambers, instead of Nov 21.

According to a notification, issued by the assembly secretariat, the speaker issued the orders under the powers vested in him under Rule 25(b) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997.

PA Secretary Inayatullah Lak had forwarded the notification for publication in the Gazette of the Punjab (Extraordinary).

PA Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan is likely to chair the session.