UrduPoint.com

Punjab Assembly Sitting Rescheduled To Nov 14

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Punjab Assembly sitting rescheduled to Nov 14

Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan has rescheduled the date of sitting of the Punjab Assembly, and the house will meet in the 42nd session now on Monday, Nov 14, at 9 a.m. in the assembly chambers, instead of Nov 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan has rescheduled the date of sitting of the Punjab Assembly, and the house will meet in the 42nd session now on Monday, Nov 14, at 9 a.m. in the assembly chambers, instead of Nov 21.

According to a notification, issued by the assembly secretariat, the speaker issued the orders under the powers vested in him under Rule 25(b) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997.

PA Secretary Inayatullah Lak had forwarded the notification for publication in the Gazette of the Punjab (Extraordinary).

PA Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan is likely to chair the session.

Related Topics

Assembly Punjab Provincial Assembly Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court extends stay on construction ..

Islamabad High Court extends stay on construction of bypass on QAU land

19 seconds ago
 Mother, child health week to be held in Balochista ..

Mother, child health week to be held in Balochistan from 14-19 Nov: Dr. Sami Kak ..

20 seconds ago
 AJK Secretary Health calls on AJK President

AJK Secretary Health calls on AJK President

22 seconds ago
 Improper water management leading critical issues ..

Improper water management leading critical issues including food security: Dr. A ..

25 seconds ago
 Meeting discussed regularization of WWB employees

Meeting discussed regularization of WWB employees

4 minutes ago
 European Commission to Present Gas Market Correcti ..

European Commission to Present Gas Market Correction Framework Next Week - Commi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.