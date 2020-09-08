Punjab Assembly Speaker calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervez Elahi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at assembly chamber on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervez Elahi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at assembly chamber on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, Ch.

Pervez Elahi said that no hurdle would be allowed in the journey of public service and both would continue to work jointly for providing relief to the masses as public service was a collective agenda.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that PML (Q) was an ally and both would continue to serve the masses. The relationship with the allied party would be stronger every coming day, he said adding the two-year performance was an evident to the people.

The conspirators were opposing the development of the provinceand new drama in the garb of APC would stand failed, the CM added.