UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Assembly Speaker Calls On Chief Minister Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:08 PM

Punjab Assembly Speaker calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervez Elahi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at assembly chamber on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervez Elahi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at assembly chamber on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, Ch.

Pervez Elahi said that no hurdle would be allowed in the journey of public service and both would continue to work jointly for providing relief to the masses as public service was a collective agenda.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that PML (Q) was an ally and both would continue to serve the masses. The relationship with the allied party would be stronger every coming day, he said adding the two-year performance was an evident to the people.

The conspirators were opposing the development of the provinceand new drama in the garb of APC would stand failed, the CM added.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab APC Chamber Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Market cap of second market - listed companies ris ..

11 minutes ago

Halal economy estimated to worth $3.2 trillion by ..

26 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea agree on 10 new sectors, developm ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Steel key partner in delivery of UAE Peac ..

1 hour ago

UAE continues provision of free medical care in re ..

2 hours ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.