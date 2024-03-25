Open Menu

Punjab Assembly Speaker Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual concern.

In the meeting, the overall political situation and other matters also came under discussion.

