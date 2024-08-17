Punjab Assembly speaker expressed satisfaction on professional training of rescuers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed his satisfaction on professional training of rescuers in the Emergency Services Academy.

He was presiding over a ceremony of 438 passing-out rescuers trained for Sindh Emergency Rescue Service at Emergency Services academy Lahore here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated the passed-out rescuers & their families and instructors of the Emergency Services Academy. He said, 'I pay tribute to our national hero Arshad Nadeem for bringing pride to Pakistan. There is no doubt that the unwavering efforts of Dr. Rizwan Naseer led to the United Nations certification of Rescue 1122. Where there is discipline, efficiency, merit, and courage, examples like Rescue 1122 are set. I also congratulate the Chief Minister of Punjab for introducing the first air ambulance service in Punjab. Rescue 1122 has truly set a standard. The new rescuers have two key responsibilities: to save lives and to uphold the reputation and quality of the organization." He said that rescuers from other provinces who completed the lifesaving training in the Academy are also carrying the message of brotherhood from Punjab. "Above all I would like to mention here that we being Pakistani take pride that our Pakistan Rescue Team of Emergency Services Academy is the first United Nations INSARAG Certified Team in South Asia and due to this certification the Rescue Team responded to the Turkiye earthquake and saved many lives and revived the Khilafat movement. Besides that, due to this certification Pakistan has been given the UN INSARAG Asia Pacific Regional Chair 2024 and as a result the Pakistan Rescue Team would be holding two international events here in Lahore in October, 2024. Indeed, this is highest achievement for which I would like to appreciate and acknowledge the efforts of Team Commander Dr Rizwan Naseer and every member of the team who brought this honor to Pakistan," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Health and Emergency Services, Khawaja Sulaman Rafique, thanked the Speaker Punjab Assembly for support and guidance for strengthening of the emergency services. He said that the current government under the supervision of the Chief Minister is working day and night on public welfare projects to provide best services to the people of Punjab.

He said, "Our national hero, Arshad Nadeem, has made Pakistan proud on the global stage. We love every Pakistani who raises the flag of Pakistan high.

Arshad Nadeem is a hardworking and humble person. The rescue office in Mian Channu is being named after Arshad Nadeem. I also announce the opening of a new rescue office 25 kilometers from Mian Channu".

Secretary Emergency Services Dr Naseer Rizwan also shared the journey of Emergency Services since its inception and achieving the highest recognition from the United Nations INSARAG forum and becoming the 1st United Nations INSARAG Rescue Team in South Asia. He appreciated Olympian Arshad Nadeem for his historic achievement of winning a gold medal in Javelin throw and making the whole nation proud.

He said Rescue 1122 rescued over 15 million victims of emergencies, responded to over 237,000 fire emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs. 673 billion with improving response time and professional firefighting on modern lines. The Emergency Services Academy has trained over 24000 emergency personnel for all provinces of Pakistan. He added that ESA is also assisting in the training of other countries i.e. Tajikistan, Syria, and Sri Lanka. He thanked the Speaker, Minister and government of Punjab for supporting Emergency Service and strengthening it.

On this occasion Olympian Arshad Nadeem thanked Rescue 1122 and Dr. Rizwan Naseer for the warm reception, noting that the rescuers are doing a great job. He emphasized that discipline and physical fitness are of utmost importance. He also stated that he won this medal for the nation, attributing his success to the prayers of the people. He vowed to raise the flag of Pakistan in upcoming international competitions as well.

On the occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer took the oath from 438 passing-out rescuers trained for Sindh Emergency Rescue Service. He congratulated them on the successful completion of their professional training and becoming a part of this live-saving Emergency Service.

Olympian Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, officers from Punjab and Sindh, Rescue officers from Headquarters & Emergency Services Academy, Divisional Emergency Officers, Rescuers & their families and media personnel also witnessed the passing out parade of Basic Rescue Course-44.

Earlier, passed-out cadets demonstrated their professional skills in emergency management during mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search & rescue, rescue from confined space, and rescue from height. In the end, the chief guest gave away awards to the best-performing rescuers of the course.