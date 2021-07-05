UrduPoint.com
Punjab Assembly Speaker Orders Removing Anomalies In Punjab Privileges Bill 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:35 PM

Punjab Assembly speaker orders removing anomalies in Punjab Privileges Bill 2021

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered for amending the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021, which was criticised by the journalist community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered for amending the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021, which was criticised by the journalist community.

In a notification issued by Secretary PA here on Monday, the speaker ordered omission of the entries at serial No 6, 7 and 10 besides entries at serial No 8 and 9 in column 2, the words "or publishing" in the schedule of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privileges Act 1972 (II of 1972).

The notification says that all the entries, after amendments/ omissions shall be renumbered accordingly.

The Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021 had created controversy since its passage on June 29, 2021 by the House after a schedule was added to the original Punjab Privileges Act 1972 (II of 1972).

