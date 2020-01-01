UrduPoint.com
Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi Calls On Chief Minister Punjab

Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both reiterated the commitment to work jointly for public service, whereas, the chief minister appreciated the performance of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for managing Punjab Assembly business in the best of manner.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that they were supporting Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and would be siding with him in future as well. He vowed to jointly work in the new year as well. "We are an ally of PTI and our alliance is stronger than before", he maintained.

The desires of those trying to dent it would remain unfulfilled this year as well, he said and added that Usman Buzdar was serving the masses with hard work.

"In my period, Punjab portrayed a picture of development and we left a surplus kitty, but regrettably, the past government bankrupted the province", he asserted.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed the commitment to continue working with the allies. The best working relationship exist with the PML-Q in Punjab, he said and added that the opposition had no agenda as it was engaged in politics of non-issues.

He said the journey of public service would be accelerated in the new year without caring for any criticism because the era of befooling the people with hollow slogans was over. The conspirators would face defeat in 2020 as well, he concluded.

