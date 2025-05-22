Punjab Assembly Speaker, Railways Minister discuss infrastructure upgrades & political stability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Thursday to strengthen cooperation on railway development projects and discuss Pakistan’s political landscape.

Both leaders agreed that upgrading rail infrastructure would not only improve transport systems but also boost national economic growth.

Speaker Khan praised ongoing reforms in Punjab’s railway sector, calling them "vital for the province’s progress."

"Punjab fully supports railway reforms and prioritizes public welfare through joint projects," Khan said.

Minister Abbasi pledged to expedite development projects with Punjab’s support, stating: "We are committed to modernizing rail services and enhancing facilities through close collaboration."

The meeting also addressed national political stability, with both leaders emphasizing inter-institutional cooperation for Pakistan’s growth.

"Joint efforts will ensure a brighter future," they concluded.