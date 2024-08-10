Open Menu

Punjab Assembly Speaker Says He Is Defender Of Opp Rights

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan has said that he is and will remain the defender of the rights of the opposition.

Talking to the media on the occasion of the inauguration of a plantation drive in Khadian Khas tehsil of district Kasur, Malik Ahmad Khan said that he is a defender of the rights of the opposition, and asks the government benches to remain silent during the speeches of the opposition leader.

He said that immoral actions of opposition members cannot be tolerated. Malik Ahmad Khan said that awareness about plantation should be created in schools and the education department can play a leading role in the plantation campaign, and the great cause should be included in the curriculum.

He said that planting of trees and their protection till they grow up, the support of the public is very important.

He said that Pakistan is affected by climate change, adding that action against the use of plastic should be taken as a national duty.

He said that Arshad Nadeem is a national hero; he not only fought for the cause of Pakistan but also won and he will welcome Arshad Nadeem in the Punjab Assembly.

