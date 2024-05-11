Open Menu

Punjab Assembly Speaker Suspends 27 Members

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2024 | 10:57 AM

Malik Ahmad Khan has taken the decision on request of a SIC leader in light of the Supreme Court’s decision.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2024) In a significant development for the ruling alliance in Punjab, Provincual Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan took action by suspending the membership of 27 MPAs on reserved seats after a recent decision by the Supreme Court.

The court had overturned the allocation of reserved seats by the Peshawar High Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Opposition lawmakers expressed approval of the decision, applauding the speaker’s decision.

The suspension came after MPA Rana Aftab of SIC raised the issue in light of the court’s ruling.

Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan deemed the request valid and proceeded to suspend the membership of the 27 MPs.

The ruling takes effect immediately, with the banned MPs barred from entry.

The ruling alliance lost 24 female lawmakers and three minority MPs due to the court’s decision.

The suspended MPs represent various parties including PML-N, PPP, IPP, and PML-Q.

The decision also alters the balance of power in the Punjab Assembly, reducing PML-N’s support from 226 MPs to 203.

The decision stems from a March 4 ruling by the ECP, which aimed to fill seats through proportional representation based on parties’ electoral successes.

The decision impacted the PTI-backed SIC, which lost 77 reserved seats across various assemblies.

Besides it, the Peshawar High Court rejected SIC’s petitions regarding reserved seats, challenging the ECP’s allocation decisions.

