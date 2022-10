Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends entry of 18 PML-N lawmakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan on Monday suspended the entry of eighteen PML-N lawmakers for fifteen proceedings of the provincial legislature.

The action was taken due to their alleged misconduct by impeding the house's proceedings on October 22, when former chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was presenting a resolution against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision of disqualifying former premier Imran Khan.

Mian Abdul Rauf, Samiullah Khan, Malik Muhammad Waheed, Azma Zahid Bukhari, Saba Sadiq, Raheela Khadim Hussain, Rabiya Nusrat, Rabia Farooqui, Zaibun Nisa Awan, Zeeshan Rafiq, Kanwal Liaquat advocate, Gulnaz Shehzadi, Nafeesa Amin, Muhammad Afzal, Adil Bukhsh, Saadia Nadeem, Rahat Afza and Sumbal Malik Hussain were MPAs facing suspension of entry.