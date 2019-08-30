Punjab Assembly staff expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

The Punjab Assembly staff on Friday took out a rally against India's violence in held Kashmir and express solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Assembly staff on Friday took out a rally against India 's violence in held Kashmir and express solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir.

The rally was led by Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti. Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that the entire nation was standing with Kashmiri brethren for the just cause of their freedom.

He said that real face of India had been exposed before the world and now it could not suppress the voice and freedom struggle of Kashmiris for long time.

With the grace of Allah Almighty, the slogan "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" (Kashmir will become Pakistan) would turn into reality very soon, he added.

The rally started from the Punjab Assembly and merged in the main rally at Charing Cross. A large number of assembly staff participated in the rally.