LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned the session of the Punjab Assembly on October 9 (Friday) at 3 p.m.

The session has been requisitioned by the opposition in the Punjab Assembly. This will be 25th session of the 17th Assembly.

Gazette Notification to this effect has been issued by the Assembly Secretariat.