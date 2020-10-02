UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Assembly Summoned On Opposition's Requisition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:05 PM

Punjab Assembly summoned on opposition's requisition

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned the session of the Punjab Assembly on October 9 (Friday) at 3 p.m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned the session of the Punjab Assembly on October 9 (Friday) at 3 p.m.

The session has been requisitioned by the opposition in the Punjab Assembly. This will be 25th session of the 17th Assembly.

Gazette Notification to this effect has been issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

Related Topics

Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi October Punjab Assembly Opposition P

Recent Stories

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

9 minutes ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

11 minutes ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

11 minutes ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

11 minutes ago

Nadal sets up Roland Garros last-16 clash with 213 ..

12 minutes ago

After tall claims Nawaz should have returned to co ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.