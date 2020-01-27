UrduPoint.com
Punjab Assembly Summons IGP Over Misbehaving Incident With Deputy Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:23 PM

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on a privilege motion submitted by the Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari over misbehaving by policemen with him, suspended the proceedings of session and constituted a four member committee led by him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on a privilege motion submitted by the Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari over misbehaving by policemen with him, suspended the proceedings of session and constituted a four member committee led by him.

The speaker, on the privilege motion of Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari regarding police misbehavior with him outside Chief Minister's House here, summoned Punjab Inspector General Police Shoaib Dastgir but Additional-IG Inam Ghani on the behalf of IGP Punjab appeared and told the house that the IGP was in Islamabad due to which he could not be able to appear before the house today.

The Punjab Assembly's session was started one hour and 32 minutes behind its schedule time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

During the initial proceedings of current session, the deputy speaker presented a privilege motion against misbehavior by policemen and said that police officials stopped him at the main gate of Chief Minister's House on Sunday by saying that his staff member could not be allowed to go inside but he tried to convince them that they can check his vehicle and persons sitting in it but the policemen refused on which he had to go back.

Addressing on floor of the house, former Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal said that Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi should take notice of this incident to protect the dignity of the Deputy Speaker.

Opposition member Rana Mashhood Khan said that if the deputy speaker of house was not protected from misbehaviour of police then nobody else was safe from such attitude so that it was needed to take prompt action of this incident.

Addressing on the occasion, Punjab Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry said that exemplary decision should be made in this matter so that no such incident could happen in future.

Later, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat told the house that he contacted the IGP through telephone and the IGP assured that he would appear before house on Tuesday (Tomorrow).

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also condemned the incident and constituted a four-member committee led by him in which Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and PML-N MPA Malik Nadeem Kamran were included regarding this incident.

Later, the speaker adjourned the session till January 28 (Tuesday) at 3:00 pm.

