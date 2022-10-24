Punjab Assembly suspends business to condole demise of journalist Arshad Sharif

The Punjab Assembly on Monday suspended routine business of the house to condole sad demise of journalist Arshad Sharif who died in an unfortunate incident in Nairobi, Kenya

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Monday suspended routine business of the house to condole sad demise of journalist Arshad Sharif who died in an unfortunate incident in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Punajb Assembly session, with Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan in the chair, expressed solidarity with the media men on the tragic death of the journalist Arshad Sharif.

The chair declared the session a 'condolence session' for the deceased journalist.

Paying glowing tribute to the deceased journalist, the Speaker Punjab Assembly said it was one of the darkest days in the history of journalism when a fearless journalist was martyred, adding that the nation was proud of the journalists like Arshad Sharif.

The chair said Arshad Sharif compromised his life in his mission to lay bare the truth, adding that the house expressed solidarity with the family of the journalist.

The house urged the Federal government to take practical steps on the diplomatic front to bring the culprits to justice.

The legislators, across the aisle, condoled the sad demise of Arshad Sharif and expressed their deepest condolences during the session. They included provincial ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Samsam Bokhari, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, Mohsin Leghari and MPAs Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Major Sarwar, Malik Umer Farooq, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Usman Akram, Sadia Sohail Rana, Khadija Umer, Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, Chaudhry Mohammad Iqbal, Khalil Tahir Sindhu and Ramesh Singh Arora.

Earlier, Secretary Punjab Assembly Anayatullah Lak announced the Panel of Chairman for the 42nd session of the PA which comprised MPAs Mian Muhammad Shafi, Sajid Ahmed Khan Bhatti, Mian Farrukh Mumtaz Maneka and Shazia Abid.