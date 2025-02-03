Punjab Assembly To Host CPA Asia And Southeast Asia Regional Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 09:57 PM
For the first time in history, the Punjab Assembly is set to host the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference which will take place in Lahore from February 6 to 8
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) For the first time in history, the Punjab Assembly is set to host the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference which will take place in Lahore from February 6 to 8.
The prestigious international event would bring together over 100 parliamentary representatives from 20 countries including 13 Speakers, 4 Deputy Speakers and one Chairman, said a press release issued here on Monday.
Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan visited the Assembly to assess the conference preparations and finalize the arrangements. On this occasion, he emphasized that this conference is a remarkable opportunity to enhance global parliamentary cooperation and highlight Pakistan’s parliamentary identity on an international level.
The conference, to be held in the historic Punjab Assembly, would focus on parliamentary democracy, transparent legislation and accountability.
The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) was established in 1911 and currently consists of 180 parliaments from 56 countries. Punjab Assembly has been a proud member of this organization since 1954.
Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further said that this conference is an excellent opportunity to showcase Punjab’s rich parliamentary traditions and values.
To ensure the security of the conference, a foolproof security plan has been devised and all relevant departments are actively engaged. The conference would witness the participation of delegates from Sri Lanka, Maldives, United Kingdom, Zambia, Malaysia and several other nations.
The Speaker directed that every aspect of the conference be closely monitored and the best possible arrangements be ensured to make this historic event truly memorable.
Lahore, will proudly host this landmark event further strengthening Pakistan’s ties with the global parliamentary community.
Recent Stories
Japan's Tokai Optical launches manufacturing operations at SAIF Zone
Ahsan Iqbal seeks govt, academia, private sector collaboration to ensure food sa ..
Punjab Assembly to host CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference
Belgium moves to right as new PM De Wever sworn in
US stocks open sharply lower on Trump tariffs
US manufacturing expands in January, ending 26-month contraction
S.Africa says 'will not let up' support for DR Congo
Mexico president, Trump say US agrees to pause tariffs
Greek PM calls for calm amid 'very intense' Santorini tremors
Pakistan committed to fight cancer: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January
Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan Iqbal seeks govt, academia, private sector collaboration to ensure food safety3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly to host CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to fight cancer: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif4 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January24 minutes ago
-
Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade24 minutes ago
-
Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali24 minutes ago
-
PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques24 minutes ago
-
Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing timeless beauty of Türkiye24 minutes ago
-
Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punjab Agriculture Minist ..29 minutes ago
-
LHC directs authorities to make decision on application about Aurat March29 minutes ago
-
Expatriate deprived of foreign currency in Taxila48 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns Azadi March case till March 1148 minutes ago