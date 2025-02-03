Punjab Assembly to host CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 09:57 PM

For the first time in history, the Punjab Assembly is set to host the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference which will take place in Lahore from February 6 to 8

For the first time in history, the Punjab Assembly is set to host the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference which will take place in Lahore from February 6 to 8.

The prestigious international event would bring together over 100 parliamentary representatives from 20 countries including 13 Speakers, 4 Deputy Speakers and one Chairman, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan visited the Assembly to assess the conference preparations and finalize the arrangements. On this occasion, he emphasized that this conference is a remarkable opportunity to enhance global parliamentary cooperation and highlight Pakistan’s parliamentary identity on an international level.

The conference, to be held in the historic Punjab Assembly, would focus on parliamentary democracy, transparent legislation and accountability.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) was established in 1911 and currently consists of 180 parliaments from 56 countries. Punjab Assembly has been a proud member of this organization since 1954.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further said that this conference is an excellent opportunity to showcase Punjab’s rich parliamentary traditions and values.

To ensure the security of the conference, a foolproof security plan has been devised and all relevant departments are actively engaged. The conference would witness the participation of delegates from Sri Lanka, Maldives, United Kingdom, Zambia, Malaysia and several other nations.

The Speaker directed that every aspect of the conference be closely monitored and the best possible arrangements be ensured to make this historic event truly memorable.

Lahore, will proudly host this landmark event further strengthening Pakistan’s ties with the global parliamentary community.

