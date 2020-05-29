Punjab Assembly to meet at local hotel on Jun 5

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned 22nd session of the 17th Punjab Assembly (PA) on June 5 (Friday) at 3 p.m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned 22nd session of the 17th Punjab Assembly (PA) on June 5 (Friday) at 3 p.m.

The PA session is being held at a local hotel near the Punjab Assembly secretariat due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Two halls of the hotel have been acquired to meet the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus.

The Punjab Assembly secretariat has issued a notification of the 22nd session of the PA which is to take up the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 while Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is likely to chair the session.