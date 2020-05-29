Punjab Assembly To Meet At Local Hotel On Jun 5
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned 22nd session of the 17th Punjab Assembly (PA) on June 5 (Friday) at 3 p.m.
The PA session is being held at a local hotel near the Punjab Assembly secretariat due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
Two halls of the hotel have been acquired to meet the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus.
The Punjab Assembly secretariat has issued a notification of the 22nd session of the PA which is to take up the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 while Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is likely to chair the session.