Punjab Assembly To Meet On Dec 21, Take Up 3 Resolutions

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has convened session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) on Monday, Dec 21, at at 2pm. It is 27th session of the 17th Assembly.

PA Public Relations Officer Abdul Qahar Rashid told APP on Sunday that a notification in this regard had been issued by the Punjab Assembly secretariat. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is likely to chair the session at the Assembly chambers under the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The agenda for the day comprises three resolutions including Extension of the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 (XVI of 2020), Extension of the Sugar Factories (Control) (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2020 (XIV of 2020) and Extension of the Sugar Factories (Control) (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2020 (XIII of 2020).

Questions relating to the Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department will be asked and answers given on the day while oral answers will be given by the minister concerned on calling attentions notices.

More Stories From Pakistan

