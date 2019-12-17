UrduPoint.com
Punjab Assembly To Rectify Anomalies In LB Draft: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said Punjab Assembly session will be convened to rectify the anomalies in the draft of Local Bodies (LB) Bill so that the institution could start working at grass-roots level for solving people's problems

Addressing a function of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here, he said that the root-cause of people's problems was the non-functional LB institution.

He said that during the tenure of previous government the elected councillors were not allowed to take oath for one year and even after the oath taking, they remained deprived of funds.

The Governor said that in the new LB system the basic unit would be village council, which would have 30 per cent funds. It is not fair to claim that abrogation of LB institution had created problems for people, he added.

He said that under the new system, people would get all services at the village council level.

Responding to a question, he said that no one could say that the institution had been wounded up illegally. It is only the court which could decide that the decision was legal or illegal.

He clarified that according to new draft of LB, the institution would be non-political so that they could serve masses without any political consideration.

Commenting on the problems confronted by the Muslim Ummah, he said that we failed to follow in the footsteps of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

Sarwar said that terrorism plagued Pakistan. However, now internal stability had been restored and the world institutions were dubbing Pakistan as number one tourist destination of the world.

Regarding Kashmir issue, he said that entire India had become Kashmir, where protests had crippled the Indian government in many states. Pakistan would become a prosperous country if we succeeded in reviving our economy, he added.

He also recalled his previous visit to the FCCI and said that he was proud of always speaking the truth.

Regarding current account deficit, he said that it was $19-20 billion, but the government had successfully controlled it. However, we could not gain political advantage of the big achievement, he added.

He said that most people were ignorant of the benefits of end of current account deficit. During the last four months, our current account deficit had decreased from 6 to 1 billion Dollars, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

