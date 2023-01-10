The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led opposition during the current session of Punjab Assembly criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government for not letting the formation of PA's standing committees and violations of the PA's rules and procedures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led opposition during the current session of Punjab Assembly criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government for not letting the formation of PA's standing committees and violations of the PA's rules and procedures.

The current session of Punjab Assembly started three hours and three minutes behind its schedule time with Speaker Sibtain Khan in the chair.

At the beginning of the session, 25 members of the government and 56 members of the opposition were present but later the number of participating MPAs increased at both opposition and treasury benches.

Talking on the point of objection, MPA Rana Muhammad Iqbal said that yesterday, the number of opposition members was greater then the PTI, so the opposition members should be listened and given appropriate time during legislation on which Speaker Sibtain Khan said that yesterday no one pointed out the quorum, and the number of government benches was higher then opposition.

MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu also had a bitter speech on the point of objection in the House and scolded the minority member Samuel Yaqoob and asked him to sit down. He further said that number of bills pertaining to universities had been approved, but the opposition members were not given the bill of the agenda.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin said that he gave the opposition so many times a chance to complete the number, but they were unable to do so.

Talking about the point of objection, MPA Rana Mashhood questioned that who was not allowing the standing committees to be formed, and said that it was the first assembly in which the existence of standing committees was not observed.

He said that it was the constitutional responsibility of the Chief Minister to get the vote of confidence so he should pluck the courage to get vote of confidence if he was confident enough. Everybody would know that who had the majority in the House, he asserted.

Rana Mashhood also asked the government not to mislead the nation, as the nation demanded accountability of the flour thieves.

The opposition started shouting slogans and a large number of opposition members started protesting loudly in front of the speaker dais, whereas the opposition members also tore up copies of the agenda.

Addressing on the occasion, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar said that those who talked about the no-confidence motion had withdrawn the same as they were unable to achieve desired numbers to make it successful.

On this occasion, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar also boycotted the session against the behavior of the opposition and said that their government would remain functional.

Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said, "Our government is and will remain and all the tactics to derail the government will fail."Later, Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourned the session for 15 minutes, but then after half an hour the Deputy Speaker came to the House and said that today was private member's day, so the time for questioning was over and now the session would be held again on January 11 (Wednesday) at 3:00 pm.