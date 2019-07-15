UrduPoint.com
Punjab Assembly's Session Requisitioned By Opposition Prorogued Sine Die

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:07 PM

Punjab Assembly's session requisitioned by opposition prorogued sine die

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Assembly's session requisitioned by Opposition was prorogued sine die on Monday without taking up regular agenda just after one hour and 20 minutes of its inception.

The session presided over by Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muahammad Mazari started 33 minutes behind the schedule.

The house did not hold general discussion on price control and law and order which was part of the agenda for the session.

During the proceedings, PML-N lawmakers started protest against non-issuance of production order of the leader of the opposition.

Later the session was prorogued sine die.

