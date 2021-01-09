Punjab Assistant Commissioners Conference to be held on 20th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :On the special instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, All Punjab Assistant Commissioners Conference has been convened on January 20 at Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari would preside over the conference, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The assistant commissioners from Lahore Division will personally participate in the conference while otherswill attend it through video link.